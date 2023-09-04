Home / Boxing Videos / 'DILLON DANIS IS A PIECE OF S***!' LOGAN PAUL REACTS TO DILLON'S MEAN TWEETS

DAZN Boxing



Ahead of Dillon Danis and Logan Paul’s highly-anticipated encounter on October 14, Logan Paul reacts to some of Dillon Danis’ mean tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch Logan Paul vs Dillon live on DAZN PPV, October 14.

