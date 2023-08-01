Serrano returns to the ring this Saturday to defend against Hardy – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano will defend her undisputed featherweight championship this Saturday against American Heather Hardy at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

“The Real Deal” will put at stake her World Boxing Association (WBA) belt, and her IBF, WBC and WBO belts in an event in which she will be one of the main protagonists of the night.

Serrano is coming off a big win in April against Erika Cruz to win the pioneering body’s belt. After that victory, she had signed for a rematch against Katie Taylor but an injury forced her to withdraw from the fight. After a recovery period, she is ready to return to the ring at 126 pounds and she will do it against Hardy, an opponent she knows.

The American already faced Serrano in 2019 and although she lost by unanimous decision, she left good impressions. She comes in on a two-fight winning streak and with all the motivation possible, as she knows that a victory could take her to the top of the division.

This week there will be different promotional activities for the evening and on Friday will be the weigh-in ceremony. Serrano has a record of 44 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 30 knockouts, while Hardy has 24 wins, 2 losses and 4 knockouts.



