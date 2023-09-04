“The winner of this fight will be the best pound for pound”. – World Boxing Association

Jermell Charlo counts the days to his fight against Saul Alvarez next September 30, in Las Vegas, one of the most important of the year and the most determinant of his career so far. The American has moved up two categories to face the Mexican and knows that the reward will be greatness in the sport.

A few days ago he began his gloves with different boxers and under the orders of Derrick James. The super welterweight champion, who will challenge the super middleweight champion, is working hard to adapt to the whole situation and knows it will be a complicated task.

“I jumped to super middleweight because the opportunity was amazing. The blessings and the idea of wanting to be world champion in two weight divisions, just thinking about it…. I talked to my team and said, ‘let’s be great, let’s give it a shot, let’s do what we can.’ That’s what we’re here for!”, highlighted Charlo.

The fight has a big magnitude and in the discussion about the best pound-for-pound of today, the winner could put himself quite high up in the discussion, something Charlo confirms.

“A win against Canelo would make me an all-time great. The skills I have, the movement, my power, everything will be on display and a victory will make me feel like I’m one of the best in the world. I do believe that whoever wins this fight will become the pound-for-pound champion in boxing right now, he assured.

The 33-year-old fighter predicts an action-packed fight due to the style of both fighters and is confident that he will surprise the world despite not being the favorite according to many specialists of the sport.



