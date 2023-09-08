ALL ACCESS: CANELO vs. CHARLO | Episode 1 TEASER





SHOWTIME SPORTS has released a clip from the first episode of ALL ACCESS: CANELO VS. JERMELL CHARLO, which premieres on September 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and streaming with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The first installment provides an exclusive look into the mental and physical preparations of both Alvarez and Charlo ahead of their Undisputed Super Middleweight World Championship, using behind-the-scenes training footage and deeply personal interviews to encapsulate the grueling process of training camp.

Episode one takes viewers behind the scenes as boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo live on SHOWTIME PPV® on Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT in a Premier Boxing Champions event presented by Canelo Promotions from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions