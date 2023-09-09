Canelo's power forces Yildirim to quit | The Road to #CaneloCharlo





On the road to #CaneloCharlo we take a look back at the fights that brought us to undisputed Canelo Alvarez vs undisputed Jermell Charlo.

Canelo hadn’t lost a fight in 6 years leading to his matchup with Avni Yildirim and that streak continued in this fight. After 3RDs of uppercuts from Canelo, Yildirim failed to get up from his stool at the beginning of RD4, ending the fight by TKO.

#CaneloCharlo Fight Night & Ticket Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-093023

#Canelo #CaneloYildirim

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions