THE BREAKDOWN | William Zepeda Watches His Victory vs. JoJo Diaz Jr.! El Camaron's 15+ Punch Combo!





Lightweight Mexican Contender, William Zepeda, was in his toughest test to date! Facing a Former World Champion And Olympian in Joseph Diaz Jr., Zepeda Knew This Was His Opportunity To Shine! The Win Over Diaz Took Zepeda’s Career to the Next Step.

Zepeda is now scheduled to face, seasoned Lightweight veteran, Mercito Gesta, this 16th of September, at the Commerce Casino, in Los Angeles, CA.

Zepeda vs. Gesta is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight is sponsored by Betonline, “BetOnline, Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs William Zepeda

Oct. 29th, 2022 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA – #DiazZepeda

