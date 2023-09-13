Home / Boxing Videos / THE BREAKDOWN | William Zepeda Watches His Victory vs. JoJo Diaz Jr.! El Camaron's 15+ Punch Combo!

THE BREAKDOWN | William Zepeda Watches His Victory vs. JoJo Diaz Jr.! El Camaron's 15+ Punch Combo!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Lightweight Mexican Contender, William Zepeda, was in his toughest test to date! Facing a Former World Champion And Olympian in Joseph Diaz Jr., Zepeda Knew This Was His Opportunity To Shine! The Win Over Diaz Took Zepeda’s Career to the Next Step.

Zepeda is now scheduled to face, seasoned Lightweight veteran, Mercito Gesta, this 16th of September, at the Commerce Casino, in Los Angeles, CA.
Zepeda vs. Gesta is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight is sponsored by Betonline, “BetOnline, Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs William Zepeda
Oct. 29th, 2022 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA – #DiazZepeda

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #williamzepeda #william #zepeda #mexico #cdmx #boxeo #boxeoprofesional #boxeomundial #breakdown #throwback #lightweight #wba

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (Full Fight)

Ahead of Jesse Rodriguez’s mega fight with Sunny Edwards, watch back Bam’s breakthrough night stopping …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved