Joana Chavarría and Julissa Guzmán Set to Battle for the WBA Featherweight World Title – World Boxing Association

Get ready for fireworks in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, as Mexico’s own Joana “Medusa” Chavarría and Julissa Alejandra Guzmán go head-to-head for the WBA featherweight world championship on June 27.

Chavarría (7-5-1, 2 KOs), from Tecámac in the State of Mexico, enters the bout riding a wave of momentum. Last September, she shocked the boxing world by defeating previously unbeaten Canadian Caroline Veyre to claim the WBA international belt. That win turned heads and put “Medusa” firmly on the map. Now, she’s looking to take the final step toward global glory.

Standing in her way is Guzmán (15-3-2), the more seasoned fighter with international experience and a reputation for grit. Known for her aggressive approach and adaptability in the ring, Guzmán is no stranger to high-stakes bouts and will be a major test for the surging Chavarría.

Both women have traded leather with top-tier opposition. Chavarría has gone rounds with the likes of Zulina “La Loba” Muñoz and Yuliahn Luna, while Guzmán has built a résumé with strong performances in tough venues.

For Chavarría, this is a shot at redemption and recognition — a chance to cap a story of perseverance with championship gold. For Guzmán, it’s a moment to cement her status as one of the division’s elite.

A world title is on the line. But so is the pride of becoming Mexico’s next featherweight queen.