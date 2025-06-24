Clash of Titans in Anaheim – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, June 28, the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, will host a battle that could reshape the cruiserweight landscape. Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (47-1, 30 KOs), the reigning WBA Super World Champion at 200 pounds, puts his crown on the line against Cuban knockout artist Yuniel “Dr. KO” Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs).

For the 33-year-old Ramírez, this is a chance to solidify his hold on the division. Since moving up to cruiserweight, the southpaw has showcased his signature volume punching, methodical pressure, and ring IQ—all proving just as effective against bigger men. His most recent victory over Chris Billam-Smith was a statement win, unifying titles and making him the first Mexican to claim two belts at cruiserweight. But there’s one thing missing: a knockout in the new weight class. And against a puncher like Dorticos, Ramírez knows that making a statement may matter just as much as getting the win.

His team, led by trainer Julian Chua, isn’t shying away from that expectation. “We want the knockout,” Chua told reporters. “We’re not just here to win on points—we want to leave a mark. Dorticos has power, but he’s got defensive gaps. We’re going to press him, test his gas tank, and push the pace.”

Across the ring stands Dorticos, the 39-year-old former world champion known for his explosive power. With 25 of his 27 wins coming by knockout, the Cuban banger may have been inactive for over a year, but he enters camp-driven and dangerous, knowing this could be his final shot at glory. He captured the WBA title back in 2017 by flattening Dmitry Kudryashov, and later went to war with Murat Gassiev in a memorable slugfest. Now, he’s aiming to spoil the Zurdo party in Southern California.

The fight promises to be a stylistic chess match wrapped in a powder keg: the measured pressure and southpaw rhythm of Ramírez against the raw power and relentless aggression of Dorticos. It’s method vs. mayhem. Patience vs. urgency.

Tactically, Ramírez may look to wear the Cuban down with body work and control the center of the ring. Dorticos, on the other hand, has no time to waste. The longer the bout stretches, the more it tilts in Zurdo’s favor. That makes the opening rounds critical—Dorticos will need to set the tempo early, and perhaps gamble big to cash in.

The atmosphere at the Honda Center will be electric. Thousands of Mexican fans are expected to rally behind Ramírez, who’s become a staple on the West Coast fight scene. But make no mistake—Dorticos didn’t travel to compete. He came to knock someone out.