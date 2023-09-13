Charlo is confident in himself to face Canelo – World Boxing Association

Jermell Charlo is working like never before for his September 30 fight against Saul Alvarez. The American knows that this is possibly the most important fight of his career and this week he had a public training session as part of the promotion of the fight.

Charlo will move up two categories to challenge the undisputed super middleweight champion, a fight in which he is not a favorite but in which he trusts himself to surprise and become the best of the moment.

Charlo talked about the concentration he has had in this camp and how convinced he is to achieve his goal. He has always been very respectful of his opponent, has highlighted his virtues and promises to leave everything in the ring in search of greatness.

The WBA Super Welterweight champion will continue working in Houston under the orders of his trainer Derrick James with just over two weeks to go before he faces Canelo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



