Yordenis Ugas delivers a massive right hand leading to TKO | The Road to #CaneloCharlo

Welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas defeated Ray Robinson in an IBF 147-pound title eliminator on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Ugas scored multiple knockdowns, including in one in the opening round and massive knockdown from a right hand in RD7 that lead to the end of the fight.

Ugas returns to the ring against former champ Mario Barrios on September 30 Showtime Boxing PPV Canelo vs Charlo event.

