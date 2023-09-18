Victor Morales Jr. retains inter-continental featherweight belt – World Boxing Association

On the eve of Mexican Independence Day, Victor Morales Jr. wore the colors of his heritage and made a tough defense of his World Boxing Association Inter-Continental Featherweight belt against Mexican native Edwin Palomares. Morales’ won unanimously with scorecards that read: 96-94/100-90 and 99-91 at the Commerce Casino in California, United States.

Following his spectacular second round KO over Diego De La Hoya on April 29th, Morales came into this new presentation with great confidence. However, he faced a tough challenge against Palomares, a fighter from the Federal District of Mexico, who spiced up the fight.

With hard exchanges generated by Palomares in his insistence to take the fight to blow for blow, Morales ended up with a deep cut on his left eyelid that was well treated by the corner.

Morales maintained the clarity in his plan to stay at bay and betting on the effectiveness and clarity of his high speed punching that gave him an advantage as he was able to use his movement to leave his tireless opponent inactive.

Thus Morales, 126 lbs. Inter-continental champion, increased his numbers to 19 wins with 9 quick finishes, 1 draw and no defeats.



