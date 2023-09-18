Tyson Fury Reveals BRUTALLY HONEST Analysis Of Oleksandr Usyk v Dubois, Francis Ngannou, Joe Joyce





WBC & Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of his October 28th ‘Battle Of The Baddest’ clash with Francis Ngannou in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to commence the iconic Riyadh Season.

Fury discusses the danger of Ngannou and also reflects on Oleksandr Usyk’s performance against Daniel Dubois. Fury also touches on Joe Joyce’s rematch with Zhilei Zhang on Saturday 23rd September on TNT Sports.

