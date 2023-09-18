In Camp: Sandy Ryan In Vegas Aims To Unify Vs Jessica McCaskill





WBO World Welterweight Champion Sandy Ryan goes for more gold this Saturday against former Undisputed ruler Jessica McCaskill in support to Richardson Hitchin’s headline in Orlando, Florida. Ryan knows this is the toughest fight of her career to date but is in confident mood.

#McCaskillRyan #SandyRyan #Boxing

***

