Ufa to Host Double WBA Regional Title Showdown – World Boxing Association

On September 26, the city of Ufa, Russia, will stage a card featuring two WBA regional championships. In the first bout, a clash of undefeated welterweights takes center stage as Russia’s Danis Gabdrafikov (4-0, 1 KO) faces Kazakhstan’s Timmy Balmolda (10-0, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBA Central Asia welterweight title. Later in the evening, Russian-Georgian contender Tigran Uziyan (12-1, 7 KOs) collides with hometown favorite Artur Subkhankulov (9-0, 4 KOs) for the WBA Continental Europe lightweight belt.

Gabdrafikov, 26, is seen as one of Russia’s brightest young prospects. Known for his mobility and ability to dictate pace, he will look to seize his first professional strap against Balmolda, who brings greater experience and knockout power into the ring.

The 25-year-old Kazakh has built his record across Asia and Africa and now looks to make a statement on Eurasian soil. With the Central Asia title vacant, the winner has a chance to break into the WBA’s world top 15.

At lightweight, the unbeaten Uziyan, 31, represents experience and composure. His mid-range style, precision, and growing momentum will be tested against Subkhankulov, who rides a four-fight unanimous decision streak. The Russian will be backed by the home crowd as he hunts his third WBA belt, having already captured the WBA East Asia and WBA Oceania titles.

The WBA Continental Europe crown is a pivotal steppingstone for anyone aiming to secure their place among the elite of the European circuit.