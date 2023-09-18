Zepeda demolished Gesta and remains WBA Continental Americas champion  – World Boxing Association

William “Camaron” Zepeda put on another great performance and retained his Continental Americas lightweight belt with a six round knockout victory over Mercito Gesta this weekend.

As the featured fighter of the night at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, the Mexican looked strong against a very experienced opponent and dominated him in every aspect of the fight to earn another win.

Zepeda had a high volume of punches and came into the exchanges in a southpaw vs. southpaw fight that had plenty of action throughout the rounds. The 27-year-old boxer overwhelmed the Filipino and showed a punch that demolished him until he got the win before the halfway point of the fight.

The victory was the 29th in the career of Zepeda, who is still undefeated and has 25 knockouts. Gesta, meanwhile, dropped his record to 34 wins, 4 losses, 3 draws and 17 knockouts.



