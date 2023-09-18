Smith wins WBA Oceania East/West belt over Heywood – World Boxing Association

Super welterweight Mason Smith captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania East/West belt after defeating Marcus Heywood on Saturday by unanimous decision at The Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Australia.

The Australian faced the New Zealander and got a wide victory with cards of 98-92, 97-93 and 99-91 in an outstanding performance in which he was able to dominate for most of the fight and get an important victory for his career.

It is worth noting Heywood’s professionalism, who stepped into the ring despite the death of his trainer three weeks ago, put all his effort into the fight regardless of everything that had happened. He gave a good show to the public and tried to win the fight at all costs but could not achieve his goals.

After the fight, Smith assured that he now wants to face the owner of the WBA Oceania super welterweight belt, Benjamin Hussain, who won the belt recently by beating Koen Mazoudia by split decision.

The winner has a record of 9 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw, with 3 knockouts. Heywood has a record of 7 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 5 knockouts.



