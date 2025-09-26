WBA Future Panama Set to Rock La Chorrera This Saturday – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing returns this Saturday, September 27, at the Justino Salinas Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. Once again, the nation’s best amateur talent will take the spotlight with a full slate of action across multiple divisions, all as part of the WBA’s fast-growing development project.

The official World Boxing Association (WBA) channel will broadcast every fight live starting at 2:00 p.m. local time.

This event marks the start of the WBA Future’s nationwide tour across Panama, with the goal of identifying the most promising fighters in every corner of the country, offering them opportunities, and contributing to their long-term growth.

Backed by Fedelatin deputy director Alfredo Mendoza and a strong local team, the show promises to be another milestone in the ongoing effort to nurture the sport. With a full schedule already in place, WBA Future Panama will continue to expand to new locations as the project progresses.

The WBA takes pride in seeing this initiative flourish in countries like Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, Andorra, and beyond. Giving young fighters opportunities is the key to developing the sport and shaping the champions of tomorrow.