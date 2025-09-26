Home / Boxing News / WBA Future Panama Set to Rock La Chorrera This Saturday – World Boxing Association

WBA Future Panama Set to Rock La Chorrera This Saturday – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 27 mins ago Boxing News

The WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing returns this Saturday, September 27, at the Justino Salinas Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. Once again, the nation’s best amateur talent will take the spotlight with a full slate of action across multiple divisions, all as part of the WBA’s fast-growing development project.

The official World Boxing Association (WBA) channel will broadcast every fight live starting at 2:00 p.m. local time.

This event marks the start of the WBA Future’s nationwide tour across Panama, with the goal of identifying the most promising fighters in every corner of the country, offering them opportunities, and contributing to their long-term growth.

Backed by Fedelatin deputy director Alfredo Mendoza and a strong local team, the show promises to be another milestone in the ongoing effort to nurture the sport. With a full schedule already in place, WBA Future Panama will continue to expand to new locations as the project progresses.

The WBA takes pride in seeing this initiative flourish in countries like Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, Andorra, and beyond. Giving young fighters opportunities is the key to developing the sport and shaping the champions of tomorrow.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

CATTERALL VS EUBANK + UNDERCARD FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES AND IMAGES 03 July 2025

MATCHROOM SPORT PRESIDENT BARRY HEARN OBE AND BOXING LEGEND MICHAEL WATSON MBE RECEIVE FREEDOM OF THE CITY OF LONDON

Matchroom Sport president Barry Hearn OBE and legendary, former professional boxerMichael Watson MBE have received the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved