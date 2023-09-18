PHOTOS AND VIDEO GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS VISITS FORD BOULEVARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TO INSPIRE AND MOTIVATE STUDENTS IN EAST LOS ANGELES

Click HERE for More Photos!Mandatory Credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA (September 13, 2023): Golden Boy Promotions paid a visit to Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya and President Eric Gomez’s former elementary school, the Ford Boulevard Elementary School & Dual Language Academy, to inspire and motivate their young students. As part of the special visit that also celebrated Hispanic Heritage month, Golden Boy fighters from the Zepeda vs. Gesta card were on hand to share their life experiences and distribute special Golden Boy gifts. Present at the special event were Eric Gomez, WBA Continental Americas Champion William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs), IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs), WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Champion Victor “El Tornado” Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs), middleweight prospect Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs), and super featherweight prospect Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs). Zepeda vs. Gesta will take place at the Commerce Casino & Hotel on Saturday, September 16 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Doors to the Commerce Casino & Hotel Event Center will open at 3:00 p.m., the Golden Boy YouTube Channel will stream the preliminary fights beginning at 3:05 p.m. PT/ 6:05 p.m. ET, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for Zepeda vs. Gesta are on sale are priced at $150, $100, $75, and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience seats will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at GoldenBoyPromotions.com.
