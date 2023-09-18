Home / Press Releases / ZEPEDA VS. GESTA OFFICIAL WEIGHTS  SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

ZEPEDA VS. GESTA OFFICIAL WEIGHTS  SEPTEMBER 16, 2023

Golden Boy Promotions 4 hours ago Press Releases

FINAL WEIGHTS AND PHOTOS

ZEPEDA VS. GESTA SEPTEMBER 16, 2023
ZEPEDA VS. GESTA OFFICIAL WEIGHTS  SEPTEMBER 16, 2023
Click HERE for PhotosClick HERE for PDF Bout Sheet
ZEPEDA VS. GESTA OFFICIAL WEIGHTS  SEPTEMBER 16, 2023
###Zepeda vs. Gesta is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight is sponsored by Betonline, “BetOnline, Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.Tickets for Zepeda vs. Gesta are on sale are priced at $150, $100, $75, and $50 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience seats will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at GoldenBoyPromotions.com. For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #ZepedaGesta

The post ZEPEDA VS. GESTA OFFICIAL WEIGHTS  SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 appeared first on Golden Boy Promotions.


Source link

Tags

About Golden Boy Promotions

Check Also

WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT ANNOUNCED AS CO-FEATURE OCTOBER 28TH AT “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” vs JERMONE JONES

WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT ANNOUNCED AS CO-FEATURE OCTOBER 28TH AT “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” vs JERMONE JONES

TOUSSAINT LOOKS TO MAKE A STATEMENT IN HOMECOMING BOUT Long Island, NY (September 1, 2023) – …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved