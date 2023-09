Adam Azim believes a fight against Dalton Smith is inevitable 👀 🍿

Shobox 9/15 Did anybody see this card? My friend had a fighter on the show- Ramon 'Dinamita' Cardenas, from San Antonio. I didn't realize that he was the main... […]

Jermall sounds like he had drug problems... Listen to his recent interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wP_9ZMNV5cE I know how a dude sounds when he has been on drugs and trying to get... […]

Joe Cordina v Edward Vazquez Joe Cordina will defend his IBF super-featherweight world title against American Edward Vazquez in Monte Carlo on Saturday, 4 November. The... […]

Jermell questions wether older twin brother Jermall will ever box again!? I didn't realize Jermall's absence from the boxing game was that long and noticeable. Reports on him didn't say that he was injured or was in a... […]

Smith vs Beterbiev, why? I don’t know either of the guys he’s fought since Canelo, so what gets him this fight? What makes anyone think it will be competitive? […]

Do You Still Have A Prediction Contest? I forgot my old account info and had to add the MD onto my screen name. Is there anything that needs done around here to get one started if there... […]

There is no reason why Andy Ruiz Jr... ....should not be lined up to fight Usyk or Fury. Ruiz was the former unified HW Champ. Took AJ to the cleaners on the first go round, and caused AJ... […]

Spence activates rematch clause. What happens in the rematch and what weight class will Crawford stipulate? […]

tim tszyu v brian mendoza october fifteenth timmy wants all the smoke Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F4Q5lMOWkAA2XaK?format=jpg&name=small […]

I can't believe how hard E. Spence Jr's fans are taking this ass whooping? All of these vlogs and blogs are popping up all over the internet pro-Spence. The man was beaten soundly, let it go now. It's boxing and it happens. ... […]

Let's stop being stupid now, fights we need to see! Ok... often from time to time us fans do not call for the obvious fights that people need to see. We get hung up on the Canelo's and Crawford's of... […]