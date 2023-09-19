ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA VS. GIOVANI “GALLO DE ORO” SANTILLAN KICKOFF PRESS CONFERENCE





NABO Welterweight Titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana and San Diego’s undefeated Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) will host a kickoff press conference on Tuesday, September 19 at Golden Boy HQ. The two world title contenders will discuss their upcoming 12-round clash that is presented in association with Top Rank and exclusively broadcast on DAZN. Scheduled for Saturday, October 21, the welterweight warriors will add their names to the exclusive list of legendary boxers who have fought at the Kia Forum ranging from Muhammad Ali to Golden Boy’s Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

Rocha vs. Santillan is a 12-round welterweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Top Rank. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

