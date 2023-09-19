Home / Boxing News / WBA Future of Colombian Boxing prepares final details for Saturday  – World Boxing Association

With the inclusion of the Venezuelan, Javier Tineo, facing Alan Anaya, the boxing card is ready to be held this Saturday 23rd at 2:00 pm (local time) at the auditorium of the Universidad Autónoma del Caribe, in Barranquilla, Colombia, where the highlights will be in action, Jhan Carlos Ubarnes of Welterweight and the super lightweight and undefeated, Carlos Utria.

The pioneer organization thanks the university for lending its spaces for such an important activity that seeks to train world talent and provide opportunities to the young people. 

The boxing event will feature 15 amateur fights, pitting the best of the department of Atlántico against opponents from Magdalena and Bolívar.



