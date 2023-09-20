Home / Boxing News / Eddy Gazo, second Nicaraguan world champion dies – World Boxing Association

Eddy Gazo, second Nicaraguan world champion dies – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 30 mins ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of former Nicaraguan world champion Eddy Gazo on Tuesday, September 19 at the age of 73.

Gazo was one of the greatest glories of Nicaragua, a very important country for boxing, and was only the second native to become a world champion after Alexis Argüello. 

On March 5, 1977 he captured the WBA super welterweight crown by defeating Argentine Miguel Angel Castellini at the old General Somoza National Baseball Stadium. He made three defenses of his belt in Asia and in the fourth exhibition he succumbed to Masashi Kudo in 1978. 

After his retirement in 1984 he became a trainer and was always a great worker for boxing in his country. The pioneer body sends its condolences to the family and friends of one of the great historical champions of the pioneer body.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Zepeda demolished Gesta and remains WBA Continental Americas champion  – World Boxing Association

Zepeda demolished Gesta and remains WBA Continental Americas champion  – World Boxing Association

William “Camaron” Zepeda put on another great performance and retained his Continental Americas lightweight belt …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved