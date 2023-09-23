Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 LIVE UNDERCARD! Featuring: Sean Noakes, Tommy Fletcher & Ezra Taylor





Join us for live coverage of the first 3 fights on the #ZhangJoyce2 bill. We bring you coverage of:

Sean Noakes vs Lukasz Barabasz

Tommy Fletcher vs Alberto Tapia

Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre

From 7.30pm you can watch all the action live on TNT Sports 2.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact