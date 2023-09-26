Eddie Hearn Talks Cameron Vs Taylor 2, Japan Deal & Teases New Shows





Eddie Hearn reacts to the Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor rematch press conference live from Dublin. The pair do battle on November 25 at the 3 Arena once again live on DAZN. Eddie also talks the new agreement with shows to be promoted in Japan plus our upcoming schedule with a potential couple of additions…

