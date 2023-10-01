Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Post-Fight Press Conference | SHOWTIME PPV

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Post-Fight Press Conference | SHOWTIME PPV

SHOWTIME Sports 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch the post-fight press conference after Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo go to battle in the ring.

#canelo #canelocharlo #jermellcharlo #boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing

Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT

Follow SHOWTIME Sports:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports
Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/shosports
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports

Follow SHOWTIME Boxing:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing
Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/

Follow INSIDE THE NFL:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL
Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/

Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/

Follow SHOWTIME:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHO_Network
Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME
Official Site: https://www.sho.com/

Tags

About SHOWTIME Sports

Check Also

Some people are so big they go by only one name. #CANELO! #CaneloCharlo

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved