Home / Boxing Videos / Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez describe each other in three words! ♨️👀

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez describe each other in three words! ♨️👀

Sky Sports Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez describe each other in three words ahead of their fight on October 21 in London. #shorts

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE | #CaneloCharlo

Watch the #CaneloCharlo post-fight press conference LIVE following the conclusion of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved