"What Was Charlo Doing?" – Eddie Hearn On Canelo Win, Wood vs Warrington, Benn & More





We catchup with Eddie Hearn at Matchroom HQ to run through a whole host of subjects including Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Jermell Charlo, Saturday’s crunch WBA World Featherweight Title clash between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington, reviewing Jai Opetaia’s brutal knockout over Jordan Thompson, an update on Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr talks, thoughts on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and the latest on Anthony Joshua’s next move.

#EddieHearn #Canelo #WoodWarrington

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.