Fight Night: Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson (Behind The Scenes)





Jai Opetaia retained his IBF World and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Titles in a crushing fashion, stopping Jordan Thompson in four rounds in London on Saturday 30 September 2023.

Go behind the scenes on fight night to view unique angles with plenty of unseen shots including wins for Ellie Scotney, Chev Clarke, Jimmy Sains, George Liddard, Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Maiseyrose Courtney.

#OpetaiaThompson #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.