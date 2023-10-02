Canelo defeated Charlo in a great performance in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Saul Alvarez returned to the United States after a year and proved that he is still one of the best in the world after convincingly defeating Jermell Charlo in the featured fight of the event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mexican retained all of his super middleweight belts with a good performance being in control for most of the fight and looked strong throughout the 12 rounds to win a unanimous decision of 118-109, 118-109 and 119-108.

Canelo came out on the attack from the early part of the fight and threw a lot of power punches against an opponent who was walking the ring well and looking for the counter punch. Despite facing a complicated opponent, the Mexican knew how to handle him and dominated most of the fight.

In the seventh round, Alvarez connected a right straight right that broke Charlo’s guard and although the American tried to defend himself, he had to put his knee on the canvas and wait for the protection count to recover.

The performance of the Houston native stands out, who moved up two categories and tried to impose his strategy in the ring, but in the end he was unable to face Canelo.

The Guadalajara native won his 60th fight in his professional career, while he has 2 losses, 2 draws and 39 knockouts. As for Charlo, his record stands at 35 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 19 knockouts.



