Garcia knocks out Resendiz and remains undefeated  – World Boxing Association

Middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia defeated Jose Armando Resendiz by TKO 7 in their World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight eliminator fight last weekend.

Garcia gave another demonstration of power and talent against a strong opponent in one of the best fights of the night.

Both fighters had their moments. Garcia had to overcome a difficult moment in the second round when he took a punch that put him in bad shape; however, he was able to recover and pull the fight out for a big knockout.

Garcia, 20, is undefeated in 16 fights, 13 of them by knockout. Resendiz has 14 wins and 2 losses.



