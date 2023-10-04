Quick Jabs | Bektemir Melikuziev vs David Zegarra! 'The Bully' Made Quick Work of Zegarra!!





Bekt ‘The Bully’ and Peruvian Opponent, David Zegarra, Were Both Coming Off High Profile Career Losses Going Into This Fight. Melikuziev Was Stepping Into The Ring For The First Time Since His KO Of The Year Loss To Gabriel Rosado. While Zegarra, Treaded Into Enemy Territory Going 10RDS With Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Sinaloa!

After Some Nerves Bekt Returned To Winning Ways!

Bektemir Melikuziev vs David Zegarra – March 19th, 2022

Galen Center USC, Los Angeles, CA – #RochaCobbs

