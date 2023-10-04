Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Bektemir Melikuziev vs David Zegarra! 'The Bully' Made Quick Work of Zegarra!!

Quick Jabs | Bektemir Melikuziev vs David Zegarra! 'The Bully' Made Quick Work of Zegarra!!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Bekt ‘The Bully’ and Peruvian Opponent, David Zegarra, Were Both Coming Off High Profile Career Losses Going Into This Fight. Melikuziev Was Stepping Into The Ring For The First Time Since His KO Of The Year Loss To Gabriel Rosado. While Zegarra, Treaded Into Enemy Territory Going 10RDS With Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Sinaloa!
After Some Nerves Bekt Returned To Winning Ways!

Bektemir Melikuziev vs David Zegarra – March 19th, 2022
Galen Center USC, Los Angeles, CA – #RochaCobbs

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #bekthebully #bektemirmelikuziev #uzbekistan #uzbek #goldenboy #dazn #watchondazn #sports #freefight #free #quickjabs #zurdosmith

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

“I AM THE REAL GYPSY KING! NICK BALL BETTER BE READY!” | Isaac Dogboe WARNS Ball Before Nov 18 Clash

Former world super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of his mouthwatering …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved