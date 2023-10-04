Mould-McDonagh this Friday in Sheffield  – World Boxing Association

Reece Mould will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental European lightweight crown against Martin McDonagh on Friday in the main event at the Park Community Arena in Sheffield.

Mould will make the first defense of his crown against his fellow countryman. He won his belt against Hames Ghaz in February this year and although he has fought once more in June 2023, he did not put the belt on the line.

The 28-year-old Doncaster native is a technical fighter who is used to taking most of his fights to the limit, so he works his opponents calmly and knows how to take advantage on the scorecards.

He will face McDonagh, also 28 years old, who is in a great moment with four wins in a row and also took away Ben Smith’s undefeated record in April.

This Thursday they will step on the scales, the last step before their fight on Friday. The regional champion has won 18 fights and lost only one, while his challenger has 12 wins and two losses.



