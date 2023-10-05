Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Oscar Duarte's Best Moments! KO Artist With THUDDING Power!

Throwback | Oscar Duarte's Best Moments! KO Artist With THUDDING Power!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Duarte has a long KO streak to tally up his 80% Knockout Ratio! The Chihuahua Native Has Farmers Strength, Hispanic Work Ethic, and Determination to Win!

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #oscarduarte #duarte #garciaduarte #parral #chihuahua #mexico #boxeo #boxeoprofesional #boxeomundial #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #free #bestmoments #besthits

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Win by KO or win by hurt feelings? 👀 #shorts

Logan Paul reacts to Dillon Danis’ social media posts. Watch the two fighters face off, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved