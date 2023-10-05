Throwback | Oscar Duarte's Best Moments! KO Artist With THUDDING Power!





Duarte has a long KO streak to tally up his 80% Knockout Ratio! The Chihuahua Native Has Farmers Strength, Hispanic Work Ethic, and Determination to Win!

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #oscarduarte #duarte #garciaduarte #parral #chihuahua #mexico #boxeo #boxeoprofesional #boxeomundial #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #free #bestmoments #besthits

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy