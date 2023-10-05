World Boxing Association mourns the death of Carlos Diaz  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets the passing of Venezuelan international judge Carlos Diaz on Tuesday in his native country.

The Venezuelan National Boxing Coordination announced officially the passing of an honest boxing man who gave a lot to the sport and who served as part of the WBA team in several fights both locally and internationally for several years.

The WBA sends its condolences to the family, friends and environment of Diaz, as well as to all those who work for boxing in Venezuela after Mr. Diaz’s sensitive loss.



