Full Fight | Joe Smith Jr vs Sullivan Barrera! WBC Light Heavyweight Title Fight! ((FREE))

Joe Smith Jr Had All The Momentum After Capturing The WBC International Light Heavyweight Title By Knocking The Legend, Bernard Hopkins, Out Of The Ring! Sullivan Barrera Didn’t Have Any Of The Hype, After Going Down Early In The Bout, Barrera Gritted Out A Mixture Of Trench Warfare And Cuban Boxing To Take Smith The Distance!
Joe Smith Jr vs Sullivan Barrera
July 15th, 2017 – Forum, Inglewood, CA #SmithBarrera
