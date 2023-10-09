Matchroom Boxing won the Purse Bid for Akhmadaliev-Gonzalez  – World Boxing Association

Matchroom Boxing won the promotional rights for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight eliminator bout between Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez, which was held this Monday morning, October 9, via zoom.

Matchroom got the promotional rights after offering US$ 120,000.00 for the fight between the number one and the number two ranked boxers.

As stated in the rules of the pioneer body, Matchroom gave three options to carry out the fight, December 9, in San Francisco; December 16, in Arizona and December 23, in Abu Dhabi.

The signed contracts for the bout must be sent to the WBA Championships Committee within 20 days from the time of the bidding, so they should be received by October 29.

As provided in such cases, the purse split will be 50% for each fighter and the fight must take place between November 23, 2023 and January 9, 2024.



