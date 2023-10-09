Wood knocks out Warrington to retain his belt in dramatic fashion  – World Boxing Association

Leigh Wood had a spectacular night in Sheffield on Saturday and knocked out Josh Warrington in the 7th round to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight championship.

The champion was in the first defense of his second WBA reign in the division and faced a tough opponent with a great rivalry between the two.

The night was not easy for the champion, who lived a complicated opening rounds against a Warrington who came on top of him and managed to get into his guard with constant attacks that made him go backwards. Wood tried several strategies to counter the challenger and even stood in southpaw guard for several rounds but struggled to get the upper hand.

However, Wood continued to work patiently and waited for any carelessness from his opponent in the exchanges to prove that a champion is always dangerous with a combination of punches that put Warrington in bad shape and then sent him to the canvas.

The poor condition of the challenger forced the referee to stop the actions to seal the victory in favor of Wood and give him the first defense of this reign. The monarch left his record at 28 wins, 3 losses and 17 knockouts, while Warrington now has 31 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts.



