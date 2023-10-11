Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu Speaks, Benavidez-Andrade Is On | The PBC Podcast

Tim Tszyu Speaks, Benavidez-Andrade Is On | The PBC Podcast

Undefeated WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion Tim Tszyu joins The PBC Podcast this week to discuss his showdown versus the explosive Brian Mendoza Saturday night on SHOWTIME, plus a potential showdown versus Terence Crawford and much more. Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal list their must-see bouts of 2024, and discuss the recently announced mega-fight between undefeated, two-time world champions David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade. The highly anticipated super middleweight tussle is set for Saturday, November 25, in Las Vegas, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

00:00 – Intro: David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade
05:57 – PBC Fight of the Week: Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza
13:05 – Tim Tszyu Interview
20:35 – Toe To Toe: Three PBC Fights for 2024

