Takuma Inoue will face Jerwin Ancajas in defense of his WBA crown  – World Boxing Association

Takuma Inoue will make the first defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight belt against Jerwin Ancajas on November 15 in Kokujikan, Japan.

The bout was officially announced and will be the highlight of the event to be held in the Japanese city, which will also have on its program the clash between WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and mandatory challenger Seigo Yuri Akui.

Inoue defeated Liborio Solis in his most recent fight on April 8 to win the vacant title and become world champion. After a break, he is ready for his first defense against an experienced opponent and at home.

The Filipino Ancajas has already been a world champion and now he will take on a challenge by moving up in class aiming to win a belt again. The 31-year-old veteran has always been a man of challenge and wants to damage the home fighter’s party.

Inoue has a record of 18 wins, no losses and 4 knockouts, while Ancajas comes in with a record of 34 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws and 23 knockouts.



