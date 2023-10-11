Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams

Join us for live coverage from Victoria House, London as we hear from WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Hamzah Sheeraz and his opponent former World Title Contender Liam Williams. We’ll also here from Sam Noakes, Raven Chapman, Pierce O’Leary & Gavin Gwyneee as they face the questions ahead of an explosive card, 2nd December at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Watch the fights live Saturday 2nd December Live on TNT Sports.

