Home / Boxing Videos / This is how KSI will beat Tommy Fury! How to Beat with William Hill

This is how KSI will beat Tommy Fury! How to Beat with William Hill

DAZN Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of KSI’s October 14 fight against Tommy Fury DAZN Boxing have teamed up with William Hill to look at what KSI needs to do to beat his opponent

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #xseries10 #ksifury #pauldanis

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Kickoff Press Conference | #BenavidezAndrade

Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and unbeaten two-division champion Demetrius …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved