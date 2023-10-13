Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza PREVIEW: October 14, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza PREVIEW: October 14, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME

Premier Boxing Champions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated Australian superstar and WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion Tim Tszyu will look to make the first defense of his world title when he battles streaking top contender Brian Mendoza headlining action live on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, October 14 (Sunday, October 15 in Australia) from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® telecast begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and will also feature Australia’s rising contender Sam Goodman squaring off against former world title challenger Miguel Flores in a 12-round featherweight bout.

#TszyuMendoza Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-101423

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

This is how KSI will beat Tommy Fury! How to Beat with William Hill

Ahead of KSI’s October 14 fight against Tommy Fury DAZN Boxing have teamed up with …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved