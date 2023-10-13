Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza PREVIEW: October 14, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME





Undefeated Australian superstar and WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion Tim Tszyu will look to make the first defense of his world title when he battles streaking top contender Brian Mendoza headlining action live on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, October 14 (Sunday, October 15 in Australia) from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® telecast begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and will also feature Australia’s rising contender Sam Goodman squaring off against former world title challenger Miguel Flores in a 12-round featherweight bout.

