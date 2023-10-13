Home / Boxing Videos / KSI vs Logan Paul 2 (Full Fight)

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 (Full Fight)

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Take a trip into the Matchroom Boxing Archive for KSI vs Logan Paul 2’s pro fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday 9 2019.

#KSI #LoganPaul

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

This is how KSI will beat Tommy Fury! How to Beat with William Hill

Ahead of KSI’s October 14 fight against Tommy Fury DAZN Boxing have teamed up with …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved