EXCLUSIVE – Fabio Wardley Reacts To News That His BRITISH TITLE IS ON THE LINE Against David Adeleye

British Heavyweight Champion Fabio Wardley reacts to the news that his title will be on the line against David Adeleye on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live on TNT Sports Box Office on the undercard of Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou.
