Full Fight | Jorge Linares vs Vasyl Lomanchenko! 'El Nino De Oro' Goes Into The Matrix! ((FREE))





Venezuelan 3-Division World Champion puts his belts on the line against pound for pound best, ‘The Matrix’ Vasyl Lomanchenko! The Speed, accuracy, and technical ability of both these Lightweights made for an explosive.

Both men touched the canvas but only One was left standing to take home WBA Super World Lightweight belt and RingTV Lightweight Supremecy.

Linares steps back in the ring Saturday, October 21st, 2023, against British Title Contender, Jack Catterall, for the WBA Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Title.

Jorge Linares vs Vasyl Lomanchenko

May 12th, 2018 – MSG, New York, NY #LinaresLoma

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #jorgelinares #linares #venezuela #ninodeoro #thematrix #loma #ukraine #lightweight #champion #goldenboy #hbo #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy