Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Jorge Linares vs Vasyl Lomanchenko! 'El Nino De Oro' Goes Into The Matrix! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Jorge Linares vs Vasyl Lomanchenko! 'El Nino De Oro' Goes Into The Matrix! ((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Venezuelan 3-Division World Champion puts his belts on the line against pound for pound best, ‘The Matrix’ Vasyl Lomanchenko! The Speed, accuracy, and technical ability of both these Lightweights made for an explosive.
Both men touched the canvas but only One was left standing to take home WBA Super World Lightweight belt and RingTV Lightweight Supremecy.
Linares steps back in the ring Saturday, October 21st, 2023, against British Title Contender, Jack Catterall, for the WBA Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Title.

Jorge Linares vs Vasyl Lomanchenko
May 12th, 2018 – MSG, New York, NY #LinaresLoma

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #jorgelinares #linares #venezuela #ninodeoro #thematrix #loma #ukraine #lightweight #champion #goldenboy #hbo #sports #freefight #fullfightfriday #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza PREVIEW: October 14, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME

Undefeated Australian superstar and WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion Tim Tszyu will look to make …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved