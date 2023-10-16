"HE IS USELESS FOR THE MOST PART!" Fabio Wardley Sends BRUTAL MESSAGE To David Adeleye





Unbeaten British Heavyweight Champion Fabio Wardley speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of his October 28th clash with unbeaten David Adeleye. The two Brits collide with the British, Commonwealth, WBO European and WBA Continental Heavyweight Championships on the line. The bout takes place as part of the incredible ‘Battle Of The Baddest’ fight card that begins Riyadh Season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as chief support to the clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

#WardleyAdeleye #FabioWardley #DavidAdeleye

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact