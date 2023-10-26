AMANDA SERRANO VS. DANILA RAMOS WEIGH IN LIVESTREAM

Naoya Inoue v Marlon Tapales Japan's Naoya Inoue will bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion when he takes on IBF and WBA super-bantamweight title holder Marlon Tapales... […]

Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak Chris Billam-Smith will make the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight world title against Mateusz Masternak on Sunday December 10 in Bournemouth,... […]

Is GGG retired? Is he? Seems that he does not have a fight scheduled and does he even have a belt anymore?!? […]

Junto is massive! Look at him next to Crawford. This guy can settle at 126 easy Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F81As97bgAAe6xg?format=png&name=small […]

Showtime boxing KO'd What has been chatter in the wind for a while now has finally come yesterday. Paramount Global is shutting down Showtime sports effective 2024 and... […]

Richardson Hitchins, unbeatable? I don't see anyone at 140 beating him […]

Greatness in the making? Are we witnessing it? Puerto Rican heavyweight Jesus "Tito" Escalera 19-0 (19 KOs), all within his 1st year as a pro The 43-year-old... […]

Marshall Martinez Interview From Prison I thought he got out- we are Facebook friends and he suddenly disappeared. He got transferred and must have lost his cell phone. The Steve he refers... […]

David Reid and Fernando Vargas should NOT... ...Have been in the ring with Felix Trinidad. This was a disasterous move on their management's part. Reid was destroyed before he had a chance to... […]

Devin Haney had early loss wiped off his record? Regis Prograis says "So I’m hearing Devin lost a fight in Mexico earlier in his career but he paid to take it off his record" […]

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri ESPN+ 10/14 So how about that red hot middleweight division eh? On the positive note, it's a division unification. I've liked the potential of Janibek but the... […]

Andre Ward's career is unfinished! Ward should have fought Dirrell, GGG and Canelo to solidify his claim as being one of the best ever. But he left the game unfinished. I wish he had... […]

Wardley v Adeleye? lol... This is the funniest British HW showdown I have seen in quite some time. Who do you have? The smart money says Wardley because he has faced better... […]