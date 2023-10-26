Eddie Hearn On Foster Vs Hernandez & Fury Vs Ngannou Plus Joshua / Benn Updates





Another fight week this time in Cancun, we catchup with Eddie Hearn to preview Saturday’s big show headlined by the WBC World Super Featherweight showdown between O’Shaquie Foster and Rocky Hernandez. Also on the card, Sugar Nunez looks to close on a 130lbs World Title shot of his own. Hearn also talks Tyson Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua’s next move, the latest on Eubank vs Benn and much more!

