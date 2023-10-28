Home / Boxing Videos / HISTORY MADE | Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos Fight Highlights

HISTORY MADE | Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos Fight Highlights

October 27, 2023



October 27, 2023 — Full fight highlights of Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos from Orlando, Florida.

